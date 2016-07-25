BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Bank Of Hawaii Corp
* Bank of Hawaii Corporation second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bank of Hawaii Corp qtrly net interest income $106.5 million, compared with $100.8 million last year
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.48per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.