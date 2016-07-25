BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Outerwall Inc
* Outerwall enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $52.00 per share in cash
* Transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion
* Board of directors declares $0.60 quarterly dividend
* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer.
* Transaction, was unanimously approved by Outerwall's board of directors
* Financing for deal is being provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies Finance Llc, Barclays and Credit Suisse
* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.