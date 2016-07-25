BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Meta Financial Group Inc
* Reports results for 2016 fiscal third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $1.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income was $19.9 million in 2016 fiscal Q3, an improvement of $5.2 million, or 36%, compared to $14.7 million in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.