July 25 Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina

* Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina inc quarterly earnings per share $0.53

* Net interest income was $9.0 million for three months ended June 30, compared to $8.3 million for three months ended June 30, 2015

* Recently received regulatory acceptance for a stock repurchase program

* Up to $2 million will be allocated to repurchase company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: