BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from sale of depositary shares to repurchase up to $560 million of its common stock
* Bny mellon announces public offering of depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock
* Public offering of depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $100,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.