BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
July 25 Frequency Electronics Inc :
* Frequency Electronics Inc announces fiscal year 2016 results
* FY earnings per share $0.11
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenues $14.2 million versus $19.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.