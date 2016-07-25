BRIEF-Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
July 25 Glen Burnie Bancorp
* Qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses was $2.7 million compared to $2.6 million in 2015
* Glen burnie bancorp releases 2Q 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.