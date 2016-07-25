July 25 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :

* Says arrangement is anticipated to become effective on or about July 28, 2016

* Goldrock shareholders approve acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says arrangement was approved by approximately 99.99% of votes cast by Goldrock shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)