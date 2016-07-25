BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :
* Says arrangement is anticipated to become effective on or about July 28, 2016
* Goldrock shareholders approve acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says arrangement was approved by approximately 99.99% of votes cast by Goldrock shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)