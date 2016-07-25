BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 J&J Snack Foods Corp :
* Sales for Q3 decreased about 1/4 of one percent to $278.0 million
* J & J Snack Foods reports third quarter sales and earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $1.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $284.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Disappointed with lack of sales growth
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card