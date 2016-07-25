July 25 J&J Snack Foods Corp :

* Sales for Q3 decreased about 1/4 of one percent to $278.0 million

* J & J Snack Foods reports third quarter sales and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $1.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $284.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Disappointed with lack of sales growth