BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
July 25 W. R. Berkley Corp :
* Qtrly net premiums earned $1.56 billion versus $1.49 billion
* W. R. Berkley Corporation reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Remain optimistic about second half of 2016"
* Qtrly combined ratio was 92.3% before catastrophe losses and 94.9% after catastrophe losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.