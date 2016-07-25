BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 PrairieSky Royalty Ltd :
* PrairieSky announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly funds from operations of $42.8 million or $0.19 per share, basic and diluted
* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly average production of 23,158 boe per day, 46% liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)