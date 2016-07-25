BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
July 25 American Campus Communities Inc
* Says increased same store wholly-owned net operating income ("NOI") 2.5 percent this quarter over Q2 2015
* American Campus Communities Inc sees FFO will be in range of $2.25 to $2.36 per fully diluted share
* American Campus Communities, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.54
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.25 to $2.36
* Q2 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.9 million
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54
* Achieved same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 92.6 percent for Q2 2016 versus 93.0 percent for Q2 2015
* American Campus Communities Inc sees FFO will be in range of $2.19 to $2.31 per fully diluted share
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 EPS between $0.83 and $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.