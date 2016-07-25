BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Monolithic Power Systems Inc :
* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin between 54.0% and 55.0%
* Q3 revenue view $104.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monolithic Power Systems announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 revenue $94.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54 excluding items
* Sees Q3 revenue in range of $104 million to $108 million
* Sees Q3 non-gaap gross margin between 54.8% and 55.8%
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card