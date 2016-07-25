July 25 Monolithic Power Systems Inc :

* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin between 54.0% and 55.0%

* Q3 revenue view $104.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monolithic Power Systems announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $94.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54 excluding items

* Sees Q3 revenue in range of $104 million to $108 million

* Sees Q3 non-gaap gross margin between 54.8% and 55.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)