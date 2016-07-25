BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
July 25 Agree Realty Corp
* Agree Realty Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
* FFO per share for three months ended June 30, 2016 $0.61
* Outlook for acquisition volume in 2016 remains between $250 and $275 million of high-quality retail net lease properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.