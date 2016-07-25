BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc
* Heidrick & Struggles reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $140 million to $150 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated net revenue (revenue before reimbursements) increased 11.9 percent, or $15.8 million, to $148.9 million
* Q2 revenue view $146.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $146.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card