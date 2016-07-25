July 26 Gigpeak Inc :

* Q3 revenue view $15.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gigpeak reports record financial performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $15.4 million to $15.6 million

* Q2 revenue $15.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.2 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: