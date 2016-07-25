BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 26 Cadence Design Systems Inc :
* Q2 2016 revenue of $453 million, compared to revenue of $416 million reported for same period in 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cadence reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.76
* Sees q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $440 million to $450 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.83 billion
* Q2 revenue $453 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.17 to $1.23
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.17 to $1.23
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $457.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card