July 26 Cadence Design Systems Inc :

* Q2 2016 revenue of $453 million, compared to revenue of $416 million reported for same period in 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cadence reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.76

* Sees q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $440 million to $450 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.83 billion

* Q2 revenue $453 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.17 to $1.23

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $457.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S