July 26 Sanmina Corp :

* Sees q4 revenue between $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion

* Sees q4 non-gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.64 to $0.68

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sanmina reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 revenue $1.67 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.66 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: