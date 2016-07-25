BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 26 Sanmina Corp :
* Sees q4 revenue between $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion
* Sees q4 non-gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.64 to $0.68
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sanmina reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 revenue $1.67 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.66 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 revenue between $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card