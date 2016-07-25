BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 26 Electronics For Imaging Inc :
* Efi reports record second quarter revenue of $246m, up 21%
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $246 million versus i/b/e/s view $247.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)