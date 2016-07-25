BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
July 26 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc :
* Washington trust reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income totaled $26.8 million for q2 of 2016, compared to $27.7 million, in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.