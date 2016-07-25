BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Q2 Harvoni sales $ 2.56 billion versus $3.61 billion last year
* Revised full year 2016 guidance
* Q2 Sovaldi sales $ 1.36 billion versus $1.29 billion last year
* Sees Fy Diluted EPS Impact Of Acquisition-Related, restructuring, stock-based compensation expenses and other $1.47 - $1.53
* Fy2016 revenue view $31.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gilead Sciences announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.08
* Q2 earnings per share $2.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 total revenue $7.78 billion versus $8.24 billion last year
* Q2 revenue view $7.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revised full year 2016 guidance
* Sees NON-GAAP FY net product sales $29.5 - $30.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)