BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 26 Stone Energy Corp
* Expect production rates from Mary Field to reach over 125 mmcfe per day in August
* Stone energy corporation provides production update
* Estimated production for quarter ended june 30, 2016 of approximately 29 mboe (174 mmcfe) per day
* Says updated guidance for remainder of 2016 will be provided in q2 earnings press release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)