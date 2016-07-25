July 26 Stone Energy Corp

* Expect production rates from Mary Field to reach over 125 mmcfe per day in August

* Stone energy corporation provides production update

* Estimated production for quarter ended june 30, 2016 of approximately 29 mboe (174 mmcfe) per day

* Says updated guidance for remainder of 2016 will be provided in q2 earnings press release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: