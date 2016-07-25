BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
As of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer
July 26 Everest Re Group Ltd
* Everest Re group announces strategic alliance with CGB Diversified Services and the related sale of its crop insurance company, heartland
* Upon completion of sale, everest will enter into a strategic long term reinsurance relationship with CGB ds
Signed a loi for sale of u.s. Crop insurance company, heartland crop insurance, inc., to CGB diversified services, inc.
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.