July 25 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc

* Net interest income (tax-equivalent) was $6.0 million for q2 of 2016, compared to $6.1 million for q2 of 2015

* Recorded no provision for loan losses in q2 of 2016 and 2015

* Auburn national bancorporation, inc. Reports second quarter net earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: