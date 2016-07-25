BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer
July 25 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc
* Net interest income (tax-equivalent) was $6.0 million for q2 of 2016, compared to $6.1 million for q2 of 2015
* Recorded no provision for loan losses in q2 of 2016 and 2015
* Auburn national bancorporation, inc. Reports second quarter net earnings
Q2 earnings per share $0.53
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.