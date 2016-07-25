BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
* Deal for $95.0 million
* Deal expected to have no impact on Smith & Wesson's operational and financial results for fiscal 2017 Q1 ending July 31, 2016
* Crimson Trace management team, workforce, its base of operations, will remain in Wilsonville, Oregon after acquisition
* Crimson Trace is being acquired from Crimson Trace Holdings LLC
* Smith & Wesson to acquire Crimson Trace Corporation
* Expect acquisition to be accretive to Smith & Wesson's earnings per share in fiscal 2017
* Purchase price represents an estimated multiple of approximately 5.9x trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDAs of Crimson Trace
* Intend to complete purchase of Crimson Trace with cash on hand
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card