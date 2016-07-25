BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
July 25 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
* Qtrly net interest income $57.4 million versus $52.6 million
* Reports second quarter results and declares dividend
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.