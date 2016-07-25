BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Superior Energy Services Inc
* Superior Energy Services announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $3.09 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $356.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $366 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.53 from continuing operations
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card