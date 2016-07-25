July 25 Texas Instruments Inc

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $3.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Revenue and earnings per share for quarter were solidly in upper half of our expected range."

* Ti reports 2Q16 financial results and shareholder returns

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 revenue $3.27 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.91

* Sees Q3 revenue $3.34 billion to $3.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)