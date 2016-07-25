BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Texas Instruments Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $3.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Revenue and earnings per share for quarter were solidly in upper half of our expected range."
* Ti reports 2Q16 financial results and shareholder returns
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 revenue $3.27 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.91
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.91
* Sees Q3 revenue $3.34 billion to $3.62 billion
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card