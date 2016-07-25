BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Eplus Inc
* Eplus names Mark P. Marron as next Chief Executive Officer
* Eplus Inc says Marron succeeds Phillip G. Norton, who will assume new position of Executive Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)