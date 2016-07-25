BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer
July 25 Park National Corp
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share
* Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $1.30
Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.