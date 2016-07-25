BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Stanley Furniture Company Inc
* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations $0.10 per diluted share
* Stanley Furniture announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales fell 20.4 percent to $12.1 million
* Qtrly operating loss was $1.4 million compared to an operating income of $387,000
* Stanley Furniture Company Inc says expect second half of this year to show improved sales and margin results
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card