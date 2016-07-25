BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOhgKq) Further company coverage:
July 25 First Bank
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Net interest income for Q2 of 2016 totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $111 thousand, or 1.6 pct, compared to $6.8 million for Q1 of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $7.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports second quarter 2016 net income of $1.4 million, up 92.9 pct from 2015
* Q2 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.