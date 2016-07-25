July 25 Celanese Corp

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.50

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.60, revenue view $5.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "continue to believe that we can deliver adjusted earnings per share growth in range of 8-10 percent in 2016"

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.59

* Reports second quarter earnings; maintains 2016 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1.35 billion versus $1.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: