* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Celanese Corp
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.50
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.60, revenue view $5.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "continue to believe that we can deliver adjusted earnings per share growth in range of 8-10 percent in 2016"
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.59
* Reports second quarter earnings; maintains 2016 outlook
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1.35 billion versus $1.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card