BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
July 25 Post Holdings Inc
* Post Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Priced $1,750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior notes due 2026 at par
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card