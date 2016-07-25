BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says it no longer has a designated COO - Sec Filing
* Says as of May 9, 2017, company no longer has a designated chief operating officer - Sec Filing
July 26 Independent Bank Group Inc
* Independent bank group inc qtrly net interest margin was 3.96% for q2 2016 compared to 4.10% for q2 2015
* Independent bank group reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Independent bank group inc qtrly net interest income was $45.9 million for q2 2016 compared to $37.8 million for q2 2015
NEW YORK, May 15 American International Group Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big piece of his company.