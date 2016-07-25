BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
July 25 Citizens Financial Group Inc :
* Pricing of offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% senior unsecured notes due July 28, 2021 at issue price of 99.948%
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $350 million of senior notes
* CO MAY, FROM MAY 19, 2017 TO MAY 18, 2018, PURCHASE ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UP TO 123,102 CLASS A RESTRICTED VOTING SHARES IN TOTAL