BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd
* Proceeds of transaction will initially be used to eliminate Zargon's bank debt
* Sees H2 2016 oil and liquids production 2,240 barrels per day
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces sale of Zargon's Southeast Saskatchewan assets for $89.5 million
* Strategic alternatives process is continuing
* Sees H2 2016 total production 2,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MONTREAL, May 15 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, the rail industry's fifth-largest signaling player by market share, expects to grow that business on higher demand for infrastructure projects, a transportation executive said on Monday.