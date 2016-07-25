July 25 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd

* Proceeds of transaction will initially be used to eliminate Zargon's bank debt

* Sees H2 2016 oil and liquids production 2,240 barrels per day

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces sale of Zargon's Southeast Saskatchewan assets for $89.5 million

* Strategic alternatives process is continuing

* Sees H2 2016 total production 2,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)