July 25 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab
De Cv :
* Estimates that total passenger traffic growth for 2016
will be between 8% and 10%
* 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 61%
and 63%
* Qtrly earnings were PS. 1.13 per share
* OMA announces second quarter 2016 operational and
financial results
* Qtrly total terminal passenger traffic increased 8.7% to
4.5 million
* Growth in aeronautical 2016 revenues is estimated to be
between 24% and 26%
* Qtrly consolidated net income increased 60.9% to PS. 446
million
* Revising its outlook for 2016
