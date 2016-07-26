July 25 Kilroy Realty Corp :
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kilroy realty corporation reports second quarter financial
results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.86
* Q2 revenue $160.1 million versus $146.2 million
* Sees Nareit defined FFO per share (diluted) for full year
2016 to $3.36 - $3.44 per share
* Sees 2016 capital recycling to a new estimated 2016 target
of approximately $800 million from previous midpoint of $500
million
