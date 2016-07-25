BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 26 Seaspan Corp :
* Qtrly revenure $224.3 million versus $199.2 million
* Seaspan reports financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share, basic and diluted $0.23
MONTREAL, May 15 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, the rail industry's fifth-largest signaling player by market share, expects to grow that business on higher demand for infrastructure projects, a transportation executive said on Monday.