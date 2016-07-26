July 26 Genmab A/S :

* Daratumumab receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in combination with standard of care regimens for multiple myeloma patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy

* Potential for accelerated review

* Daratumumab is being developed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. under exclusive worldwide license

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)