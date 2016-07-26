July 26 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Q2 operating profit $43.8 million - Reuters poll

* Q2 revenue estimate $174.6 million - Reuters poll

* Q2 oibda increased 12 percent at constant rates to us$ 53.6 million

* Q2 operating income increased 18 percent at constant rates to us$ 43.9 million

* Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.98 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $175.2 million

* Q2 OIBDA estimate $49.2 million - reuters poll

* Says "looking ahead to rest of 2016, we remain very upbeat about our prospects for further growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)