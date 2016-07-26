July 26 Carlisle Companies Inc

* Carlisle reports record earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.75, a 22% increase over the prior year, and record EBIT margin of 17.9% in the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $1.75 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $996.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion

* Carlisle reports record earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.75, a 22% increase over the prior year, and record ebit margin of 17.9% in the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continue to plan for mid-single digit sales growth for full year 2016

* Says capital expenditures will be between $90 million and $110 million in 2016

* Carlisle Companies Inc "We remain on track with our growth and performance objectives and continue to have a positive outlook for 2016"

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)