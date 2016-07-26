July 26 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In q2 unaffiliated distribution channel experienced $3.9 billion in outflows of which asset strategy funds accounted for $2.6 billion

* Waddell & Reed Financial, inc. Reports second quarter results

* Waddell & Reed Financial inc says q2 of 2016 included $24.1 million in charges related to severance, accelerated amortization of dac and project e implementation costs

* As of june 30, 2016, aum declined 9% sequentially to $86 billion due mainly to outflows from institutional and unaffiliated distribution channels

* Institutional channel experienced three material redemptions during quarter that accounted for $4.9 billion of $5.5 billion in total outflows

* Waddell & Reed Financial inc says in q2 management fees declined 3% sequentially, while average assets under management declined 5%