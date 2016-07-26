July 26 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* In q2 unaffiliated distribution channel experienced $3.9
billion in outflows of which asset strategy funds accounted for
$2.6 billion
* Waddell & Reed Financial, inc. Reports second quarter
results
* Waddell & Reed Financial inc says q2 of 2016 included
$24.1 million in charges related to severance, accelerated
amortization of dac and project e implementation costs
* As of june 30, 2016, aum declined 9% sequentially to $86
billion due mainly to outflows from institutional and
unaffiliated distribution channels
* Institutional channel experienced three material
redemptions during quarter that accounted for $4.9 billion of
$5.5 billion in total outflows
* Waddell & Reed Financial inc says in q2 management fees
declined 3% sequentially, while average assets under management
declined 5%
