July 26 United Technologies Corp
* UTC reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.82
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.71
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $14.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.67 billion
* Equipment orders at UTC climate, controls & security
decreased by 4 percent in the quarter
* Commercial aftermarket sales were up 20 percent at Pratt &
Whitney, and up 5 percent at UTC Aerospace Systems in quarter
* Otis new equipment orders in quarter decreased 4 percent
over prior year at constant currency
* Increases 2016 full year sales and adjusted EPS outlook
* Raising low end of 2016 adjusted EPS outlook by 15 cents
to $6.45 to $6.60 per share
* Sees increased sales of $57 to $58 billion in 2016
* No change in previously provided 2016 expectations for
free cash flow, share repurchases, and placeholder for
acquisitions
* Sees 2016 organic sales growth of 1 percent to 3 percent
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $6.55, revenue view
$57.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UTC says "Remain on track to meet our growth targets for
2020"
