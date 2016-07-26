July 26 Baxter Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results And Raises Financial Outlook For Full

* Baxter reports second quarter 2016 results and raises financial outlook for full-year 2016

* For full-year 2016, baxter now expects sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent on a constant currency basis

* Year 2016

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.69 to $1.74 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.43 to $0.45 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.52 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full-year 2016, baxter now expects reported sales growth of 1 percent to 2 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $10.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S