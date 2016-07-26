July 26 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intends to evaluate its ongoing armor2 expansion in mcrpc patients with acquired resistance to enzalutamide

* Tokai pharmaceuticals announces clinical update

* Company to discontinue phase 3 armor3-sv trial of galeterone in ar-v7 positive mcrpc

* Dmc determined that armor3-sv trial will likely not succeed in meeting its primary endpoint

* In making its recommendation, dmc did not cite any safety concerns with galeterone in trial

* Health authorities and clinical study investigators are being notified that armor3-sv is being discontinued