July 26 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Intends to evaluate its ongoing armor2 expansion in mcrpc
patients with acquired resistance to enzalutamide
* Tokai pharmaceuticals announces clinical update
* Company to discontinue phase 3 armor3-sv trial of
galeterone in ar-v7 positive mcrpc
* Dmc determined that armor3-sv trial will likely not
succeed in meeting its primary endpoint
* In making its recommendation, dmc did not cite any safety
concerns with galeterone in trial
* Health authorities and clinical study investigators are
being notified that armor3-sv is being discontinued
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)