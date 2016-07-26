July 26 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon reports 2Q results, reflecting continued strong operations while advancing key strategic and financial initiatives

* Q2 revenue $30.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $30.94 billion

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 adjusted earnings to be at a level comparable to 2015, excluding 7-cent-per-share impact of 2016 work stoppage

* Verizon Communications Inc sees 2016 consolidated capital spending between $17.2 billion and $17.7 billion

* Sees minimum pension funding requirement of approximately $550 million in 2016

* Year 2017 consistent with GDP growth for that year

* Second-quarter 2016 EPS also includes non-operational expenses of $1.1 billion after taxes, or 27 cents per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $127.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-operational expenses of $1.1 billion after taxes in connection with early debt redemption and tender offers for quarter

* Qtrly retail postpaid churn at a low 0.94 percent in second-quarter 2016, a year-over-year increase of 4 basis points

* Sees a return, by 2018-2019, to credit-rating profile prior to acquisition of vodafone's indirect 45 percent interest in verizon wireless in early 2014Verizon communications inc qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions 615,000 versus 1.1 million

* Earnings were negatively impacted by about 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2016 by a seven-week work stoppage in wireline

* Verizon reported 615,000 retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2016

* At end of second-quarter 2016, Verizon had 113.2 million retail connections, a 3.3 percent year-over-year increase

* Verizon wireless is on track to exit 2017 with positive growth in service revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)