July 26 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/
* SJetBlue Airways Corp says for full year 2016, jetblue
continues to expect capacity to increase between 8.0% and 9.5%
* Jetblue Airways Corp says for q3 of 2016, year over year
casm excluding fuel and profit sharing is expected to grow
between 1% and 3%
* Revenue passenger miles for q2 increased 10.3% to 11.6
billion on a capacity increase of 11.1%
* Q2 load factor of 85.0%, a 0.6 point decrease year over
year
* JetBlue Airways Corp says ended quarter with $1.5 billion
in unrestricted cash and short term investments, or about 23% of
trailing twelve month revenue
* Jetblue airways corp says in q3 2016, capacity is
expected to increase between 5.5% and 7.5%
* Compared with last year, operating expenses for quarter
were essentially flat.
* Jetblue airways corp says for full year 2016, jetblue
continues to expect year over year casm excluding fuel and
profit sharing to grow between zero and 1.5%
* Jetblue airways corp says in addition, jetblue maintains
approximately $600 million in undrawn lines of credit
* Based on fuel curve as of july 15, expects an average
price per gallon of fuel, including impact of hedges and fuel
taxes, of $1.52 in q3
* Jetblue airways corp says for q4, jetblue has hedged
approximately 26% of projected fuel consumption.
* In q3 2016, capacity is expected to increase between 5.5%
and 7.5%
* Passenger revenue per available seat mile (prasm) for q2
2016 decreased 10.5% year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: