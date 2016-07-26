July 26 Caterpillar:
* Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.09 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 sales $10.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.11 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
* Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $400
million in Q2 of 2016
* Over past quarter, economic risks have persisted ;current
expectations for 2016 sales and revenues are closer to bottom
end of outlook range
* At end of Q2 of 2016, order backlog was $11.8 billion,
representing about a $1.3 billion reduction from end of q1 of
2016
* Expect dealers will reduce inventories during remainder of
2016, resulting in lower year-end inventories in 2016, compared
to 2015.
* Mining, oil and gas, and rail industries remain challenged
* About two-thirds of order backlog decrease during quarter
was in construction industries
* Cost reduction efforts are paying off with second-quarter
decremental operating profit pull through better than target
range
* As of June 30, 2016, CAT Financial's allowance for credit
losses totaled $346 million compared with $405 million at June
30, 2015
* On Brexit - it is possible that in short term uncertainty
could impact our customers' purchasing decisions
* "We have a substantial manufacturing presence in U.K., and
a weaker British pound would be positive for our exports from
U.K"
* Pressure driven by excess industry capacity, unfavorable
currency pressure and an overall weak economic environment
* "Expect the current competitive pressure to continue for
the remainder of 2016" for construction industries
* "Now expect solar's sales to be down about 10 percent from
2015"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $40.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees current competitive pricing pressure to continue for
rest of 2016;sees y-o-y comparison for price realization in h2
to be better versus h1
* North American tier 4 freight locomotive is on schedule
for deliveries in the second half of 2016
* Sales and revenues for 2016 are expected to be in a range
of $40.0 to $40.5 billion
* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about
100,000 at end of q2 of 2016, compared with about 111,200
* Current expectations for 2016 sales and revenues are
closer to bottom end of outlook range provided
* At end of q2 of 2016, past dues at CAT financial were 2.93
percent, compared with 2.97 percent at end of q2 of 2015
* Additional workforce reductions expected in second half of
2016 are primary reason for increase in restructuring costs
* Profit outlook at midpoint of sales, revenues range about
$2.75/share, or about $3.55/share excluding restructuring costs
for 2016
* Restructuring costs in 2016, which were expected to be
about $550 million, are now forecast to be about $700 million,
or about $0.80 per share
* "not expecting an upturn in important industries like
mining, oil and gas and rail to happen this year"
* Although new U.K. Government confirmed intent to move
forward with Brexit, there is little economic data available
that reflects activity since referendum
* World economic growth remains subdued and not sufficient
to drive "improvement in most of industries and markets we
serve"
* "Too early" to draw conclusions about what impact, if any,
Brexit will have on Co's business and on long-term economic
growth in Europe
* "global uncertainty continues, and recent Brexit outcome
and turmoil in turkey add to risks, especially in Europe"
* Continue to see competitive pressure that started in last
half of 2015
* While oil prices improved since beginning of 2016, it is
not clear that current price level is sufficient to drive
increased demand
* Do not see current oil price driving significant increase
in demand for products in 2016
